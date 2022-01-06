Expect Rain and Falling Temperatures this Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

Another cold front is bringing scattered showers to the state today. Our Thursday will feature increasing clouds with temperatures climbing into the low 60s. Rain arrives this afternoon along the front, and behind the front, temperatures will fall fast, and we are likely to be in the 40s late this afternoon with a blustery north wind. Areas of North Alabama, north of Birmingham will be dealing with wintry precipitation today, so if your travels take you north today, check road conditions.

FRIDAY: Very cold air flows into Alabama tonight behind the front, and by tomorrow morning, we should see lows down mid and upper 20se. Wind chills could be in the upper tens and lower 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold with lows back in the 20s, but the day will be sunny and warmer with highs back in the upper 50s. Clouds begin to increase Saturday night ahead of the next front that will bring rain and some storms back to Alabama on Sunday. Severe storms are not in the forecast and highs Sunday will be closer to 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends very early in the morning Monday, with a clearing sky, it stays cold with highs in the low 50s. Most of the week looks dry, although rain looks to return late Thursday or Friday as another cold front approaches. Temperatures next week look fairly seasonal with highs most days in the 50s/60s, and lows in the 30s.

Have an exciting Thursday!!!

Ryan