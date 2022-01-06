Rain Departs And Temps Drop

by Shane Butler

A strong cold front moves southward and through our area tonight. Much colder air will spill into the region overnight. Temps will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. High pressure returns to the region Friday. We’re back into full sunshine but temps struggle to climb. Temps are only expected to reach the upper 40s for highs. The high moves just to our east going into the weekend. This will give us more of a southeasterly winds flow and temps begin to warm a bit. We should see lower 60s under sunny skies Saturday. Another frontal system makes a run at us Sunday. Rain along with a few t-storms are likely to work across the area. Temps climb significantly out ahead of the frontal system. We’re reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs Sunday afternoon. It’s a brief warm up as temps drop off behind the frontal passage. Looks like lower 50s for highs early next week. Overnight lows hover in the lower 30s through midweek.