Your Input Is Needed in the Search for a New Montgomery School Superintendent

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is searching for a new school superintendent. You are invited to give your input.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring at the end of the school year after holding the position since 2018.

The Alabama Association of School Boards is helping the Montgomery County school board in the search.

An online survey has been launched to allow employees, parents, students and others to share their ideas about the skills the next superintendent will need.

The link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPS2022. All survey input is completely anonymous. It will remain open until Jan. 21.

AASB also will hold a day of input meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for anyone who would prefer to give input in person rather than online. The meetings will be in the Lee High School auditorium and sessions will target specific groups:

11 a.m. to noon – General public

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – School system administrators and principals

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Public officials

4:15 – 5:15 p.m. – MPS employees

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – General public

The survey and the meetings will both ask participants:

• What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?

• Should the superintendent be hired from within?

• What are the challenges facing the system?