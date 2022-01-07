ASU Updates COVID Rules for Fans Attending Athletic Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University has updated its COVID rules for fans who want to attend athletic events, due to the new surge of the virus.

ASU will require that all spectators present a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours prior to attending athletic events on campus, beginning with the January 8 basketball game between the ASU Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers.

For entry into games:

Fans who have the required negative test result should come to the Dunn-Oliver Acadome before game time and present their results along with their tickets.

Fans who plan to attend the January 8 game but do not have negative test results will be able to be tested on campus Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lockhart Gymnasium (located on S. Jackson Street) with the purchase of a ticket. Proof of electronic ticket purchases may also be used for entrance into the testing facility.

On game day, tickets can be purchased only at the ASU Stadium Ticket Office. No tickets will be sold at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The Player Pass List will also be located at the Stadium ticket office, with each person on the list subject to the same testing procedures if a test is needed.

All individuals entering the media entrance to the arena are subject to the same protocols, including media.

While the University may not be able to offer testing to fans for subsequent games, the negative test results will be required for all sporting events until further notice.

Also in line with Alabama State University guidelines, masks are required to be worn at all times on campus unless fans are actively eating or drinking.