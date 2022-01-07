Cold Friday Night, Milder Saturday, Rain/Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday wasn’t a warm day in central and south Alabama, but it wasn’t due to a lack of sunshine. Morning lows fell to near or below freezing, and daytime highs only recovered into the 40s and low 50s. Friday evening looks clear and cold, with a quick drop-off in temperatures. Most locations fall into the mid 30s by the middle of the evening. By midnight, temperatures approach the freezing mark of 32°. However, temperatures level off from there, with overnight lows in the upper 20s low 30s. The sky remains clear Friday night.

Saturday morning begins abundantly sunny. However, clouds increase during the day, but the sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy on average. Temperatures trend milder, with highs in the 60s. Saturday night lows only fall to around 50° thanks in part to further increasing clouds Saturday night. Sunday looks mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

However, the return of rain and storms highlight Sunday’s forecast. Another cold front arrive during the evening, with rain likely in west Alabama by the late afternoon. Rain and some storms spread east Sunday evening as the front pushes into a through our area. The heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity exits east Alabama towards midnight. Compared to Thursday’s front and associated rain, this front and rain chance look much more significant. Rain amounts could be near or just above 1″ in many locations Sunday.

With temperatures warming into the 70s and a little instability to work with, some of Sunday’s storms could be strong with strong wind gusts and possibly small hail. However, the risk zone for severe storms Sunday currently lies across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, and not Alabama. Severe storms are not in our forecast right now, but we will let you know if that changes.

The cold front pushes to our southeast Sunday night. Temperatures don’t fall drastically, with 40s to low 50s around sunrise next Monday. Clouds linger overhead next Monday morning, but gradually clear during the day. Temperatures remain much cooler behind the front, with highs in the 50s. Monday night looks cold with lows near or below freezing. Sunshine become abundant next Tuesday, but temperatures only warm into the 50s. Clouds increase next Wednesday, but our forecast looks rain-free for the first few days of next week.

Clouds increase next Thursday, but it looks like our next rain chance holds off until next Friday and early next weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures remain seasonably cool for the rest of next week. Afternoon temperatures top out in the 50s to around 60° next Thursday through Saturday.