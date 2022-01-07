CrimeStoppers: Person Who Provided Tip on a Dallas County Murder to Get $1,000 Reward

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the person who provided a tip regarding a Dallas County murder investigation will receive a $1,000 reward.

As Alabama News Network has reported, on December 25, 2016, 73-year-old Juanita Tripp was shot while standing in the doorway of her home in the 800 block of Laredo Court in Dallas County.

A reward was offered by the Selma/Dallas County Crime Stoppers program for any information that would identify the offenders.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the $1,000 reward will be paid to an anonymous tipster who gave information revealing the identity of Jalin Booker and Tyrone Booker who were charged with capital murder in Tripp’s killing.

“In 2021 Central Alabama CrimeStoppers absorbed the Selma Dallas County Crime Stoppers program. The Selma/Dallas program followed different policies than ours. When we absorb an existing program, the rewards that have been offered from past cases become the responsibility of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The case of Juanita Tripp is an example of our program honoring its promises to the community we serve,” Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said.