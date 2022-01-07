First COVID Report of 2022 Shows Large Jump in Cases in Alabama Public Schools
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its first report on COVID cases in Alabama public schools for 2022. It shows a large jump in cases compared to the last report, issued just before the winter break.
The dashboard for January 6 shows 2,940 cases, up from 750 cases on December 16, the final report of 2021.
The case number bottomed out at 414 on December 2 before rising again due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.
Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The numbers from last week are in parentheses:
Montgomery: unreported (21)
Autauga County: 23 (19)
Elmore County: 17 (15)
Pike Road: 31 (fewer than 5)
Dallas County: 34 (0)
Selma: 22 (fewer than 5)
