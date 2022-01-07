Montgomery County Woman Dies after Wreck on Meriweather Trail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County woman has died of injuries she suffered in a wreck on Meriweather Trail, about 12 miles south of Pike Road.

State troopers say 45-year-old Elizabeth Hollingshead of Grady was driving a pickup truck when it left the road in a curve and hit a fence, utility pole and then a tree. The wreck happened about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment, but died Thursday.