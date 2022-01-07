Montgomery Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around midnight Friday.

Police say at about 12 a.m., they responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road. That’s where they found 19-year-old Delijah Davis dead of a gunshot wound.

The location is off Troy Highway, across from the Bell Road intersection.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you can help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.