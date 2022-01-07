Sunny and Cold Friday; Rain and Storms Return Sunday

by Ryan Stinnett

The colder air mass continues to flow into Alabama today, and despite sunshine in full supply, expect highs in the upper 40s this afternoon. These are about ten degrees below average for this time of year. Tonight will be another clear and cold one as lows fall into the upper 20s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold with lows back in the 20s, but the day will be sunny and warmer with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds begin to increase Saturday night ahead of the next front that will bring rain and some storms back to Alabama on Sunday. Severe storms are not in the forecast and highs Sunday will be closer to 70°.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday it will be colder with highs in the 50s. Most of the week looks dry, although rain looks to return Friday as another cold front approaches. Temperatures next week look fairly seasonal with highs most days in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 30s.

Have a phenomenal Friday!!!

Ryan