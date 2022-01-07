UPDATE: Pike Road School Board to Start Process of Hiring New Superintendent

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road Board of Education is starting the process to hire a new school superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Chuck Ledbetter.

Ledbetter is leaving to become superintendent for Pelham City Schools, south of Birmingham. He plans to leave Pike Road June 1.

Cacyce Davis, the president of the school board, has released a letter regarding the search for a new superintendent. That letter says that the school board will work with the law firm of Bishop, Colvin, Johnson & Kent. The firm will be the point of contact for people wishing to apply for the position.

Davis says the school board plans to post the vacancy after its January 24 meeting. Under state law, the notice will be posted for 30 days. The board hopes to complete its search by mid-April.

Message from the Board President