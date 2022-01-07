Woman Dies of Injuries in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died of injuries she suffered in a wreck on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County.

State troopers say 80-year-old Joann Guthery of Hartselle was hurt when the SUV she was driving left the interstate and hit a ditch and then a tree. The crash happened Sunday at about 2:46 p.m.

Guthery was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, then transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. She died on Tuesday.

The wreck happened about seven miles south of Montgomery.