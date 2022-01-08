A Few Severe Storms Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a pretty nice January day for central and south Alabama. Even though morning lows fell to around the freezing mark of 32°, afternoon highs rebounded into the 60s under a mainly sunny sky. Saturday night looks milder thanks in part to increasing clouds. Lows only fall to around 50°.

Rain and storms return to our forecast Sunday. Unfortunately, a few could be severe. The storm prediction center places a “marginal” severe risk zone across all of central and south Alabama, as far north as Interstate 20. Damaging wind gusts are the main severe weather hazard Sunday afternoon and evening. However, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The window for severe weather Sunday stretches from Noon through 9PM Sunday. Be weather aware and have a way to receive weather watches and warning. However, the overall severe weather risk is low. Most of Sunday’s storms won’t be severe.

A cold front pushes through our area Sunday night, with most of the rain ending by midnight. Monday morning turns colder, but just how cold depends on how much or clouds clear in the wake of the front. Temperatures may not drop below the 40s by sunrise Monday. However, Monday remains much cooler behind the front, with highs in the 50s. Some sunshine could return by the afternoon, but the amount depends on which model you look at. Monday may remain a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Monday night lows fall to near or below freezing.

Severe weather won’t be a problem next week with seasonably cool/cold temperatures. Tuesday features abundant sunshine, but high temperatures remain shy of 60°. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Next Wednesday and Thursday feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Our next chance for rain arrives late next week or next week. Recently models are trending slower/later on the arrival of that system. It looks like our best chance for some rain would be Friday night through next Saturday.

With high temperatures still only around 60°, it looks like that system won’t be capable of severe weather, at least at this time. Dry weather could return for the second half of next weekend, though temperatures may trend down again.