Alabama to Spend $1 Million to Train Students to Work in Hospitality Industry

Alabama plans to spend $1 million to prepare as many as 2,000 students to work in its hospitality industry.

The funding was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday during a tourism conference on the Gulf Coast. Lodging companies, restaurants and attractions there are seeing record numbers of visitors.

Yet they often struggle to find a sufficient number of employees.

The money will allow students to train online through the state’s two-year college system at locations across Alabama.

State tourism director Lee Sentell says industry leaders on the coast and in Birmingham, Mobile and elsewhere sought state assistance in attracting new workers.

