Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett Take Different Paths to College Football Playoff Stage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s Bryce Young seemed destined to become a Heisman Trophy winner since middle school.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett appeared better suited to play in the Sun Belt than the Southeastern Conference —- even when he returned to Georgia as a scholarship player in 2020.

On Monday night, the former five-star and the former walk-on arrive at the same destination when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game.

While their experiences have been vastly different, Bennett and Young share at least two obvious traits.

Both are undersized, listed at 5-foot-11 and under 200 pounds. More importantly, they are both confident that they are exactly where they are meant to be.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)