Watch the National Championship Game at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

by Alabama News Network Staff

You are invited to watch Alabama play Georgia in the National Championship Game for free at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

The game will be shown on MPAC’s 30-foot screen on Monday night.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase, including hot dogs, hamburgers, wings, chips, soda, water and adult beverages.

MPAC is located at 201 Tallapoosa Street downtown, inside the Renaissance Hotel and Montgomery Convention Center.