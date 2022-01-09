Comedian and ‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Dead at 65

by Alabama News Network Staff

Comedian and actor Bob Saget has died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Sunday after receiving a call about an unresponsive male in a hotel room.

The person was identified as Bob Saget and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say there were no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was in Florida after finishing up shows in Orlando and Jacksonville. The comedian posted on Instagram Sunday morning that the audience was really nice and it was very positive. He was set to appear in West Palm Beach in two weeks.

In addition to being a standup comedian, Saget was well-known for playing TV’s Danny Tanner on the hit show ‘Full House’ from 1987-1995 and ‘Fuller House’ from 2016-2020.

Bob Saget was 65 years old.