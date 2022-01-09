Former Tallassee Mayor Bobby Payne Dies at 76

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bobby Payne, who was mayor of Tallassee for 24 years, has died at the age of 76.

Payne died Saturday, January 8.

He was born October 30, 1945, in Gadsden. Payne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Carroll Payne; son, Robert Russell Payne; Grandchildren, Avery Payne(Courtney), Camden Payne, Neely Payne and Annie Payne; sister, Mrs. Julia Payne Norton (Earl); brother-in-law, William Taylor (Faye); several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hazel Payne and his son, Will Payne.

Bobby graduated from Etowah High School in Attalla and enrolled in Auburn University on a football scholarship. He received the Southeastern Conference Halfback of the Year Award for his Freshman Team. He was a member of the Auburn Football Letterman Club.

Payne was mayor from 1988 until 2008, then again from 2012 to 2016, when he didn’t seek re-election.

As mayor, Payne also served as President of the League of Municipalities (1996-1997), Chairman of the Southern Municipal Conference (9 states), Chairman of Central Alabama Regional Planning Commission and Chairman of Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation for 12 years.

Bobby was a member of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and Past President of the Tallassee Rotary Club. He also was Co-Owner of Town and Country Motors in Tallassee for several years.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, January 12, at 1:00 pm, from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until service time. A private burial will be at a later time in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.