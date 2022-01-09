Severe Threat Over, Turning Colder Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

Heavy rain and storms moved through central and south Alabama Sunday afternoon and early evening. However, the severe threat ended around 8PM.

A cold front pushes through our area Sunday night, with most of the rain ending by midnight. Monday morning turns colder, but just how cold depends on how much or clouds clear in the wake of the front. Temperatures may not drop below the 40s by sunrise Monday. However, Monday remains much cooler behind the front, with highs in the 50s. Some sunshine could return by the afternoon, but the amount depends on which model you look at. Monday remains a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Monday night lows fall to near or below freezing.

Severe weather won’t be a problem next week with seasonably cool/cold temperatures. Tuesday features abundant sunshine, but high temperatures remain shy of 60°. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Next Wednesday and Thursday feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Our next chance for rain arrives late next week or next week. Recently models are trending slower/later on the arrival of that system. It now looks like our best chance for some rain is next Saturday, with Friday remaining mainly dry.

With high temperatures still only around 60°, it looks like that system won’t be capable of severe weather, at least at this time. Dry weather could return for the second half of next weekend, though temperatures may trend down again.