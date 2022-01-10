A Fairly Quiet Weather Pattern This Week

by Shane Butler



Looks quiet weatherwise for most of this week. High pressure will carve us out some mainly sunny and dry conditions. Temps will run about average with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. We head into the weekend with another front approaching the state. The front along with an area of low pressure works across the state Saturday. Cloudy and wet conditions are likely throughout the day. At this point, we don’t see anything strong or severe. It’s a quick moving system and we’re back to clear and dry conditions by Sunday. The air behind the frontal boundary will be cooler and temps drop off a bit. No significant cool down and actually back to about where we should be for this time of the year.