Alabama Falls to Georgia 33-18 in National Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years. It came under head coach Kirby Smart, the former longtime assistant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia (14-1) a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

Bama quarterback Bryce Young finished 35 of 57 for 369 yards with a touchdown and two picks. However, Young was without his top two pass catchers for most of the game. Jameson Williams went out with a knee injury, just as John Metchie had done when Alabama played Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama finishes the season at 13-2.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)