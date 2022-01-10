Calmer And Cooler Weather Throughout This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday’s weather looks much calmer than Sunday’s was. However, temperatures won’t get anywhere near the low and mid 70s that fueled Sunday’s storms. Afternoon temperatures remain in the 50s. Meanwhile, winds remain sustained out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. However, the sky remains sunny with some high clouds. Winds trend lighter tonight, but temperatures trend colder under a generally clear sky. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

At least some frost seems possible early Tuesday morning. Tuesday features abundant sunshine, but temperatures only warm into the 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall to around freezing (32°) again. Wednesday’s sky won’t be as sunny, but still partly cloudy on average. Again, afternoon temperatures probably won’t reach 60°. Wednesday night lows could also fall to near freezing.

Our late-week forecast now looks dry. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds. However, Friday could feature more clouds than sunshine. Afternoon temperatures could be a bit milder both days, with highs in the low 60s.

Rain appears possible this weekend. However, models have shown little to no consistency so far in regards to timing, coverage, or amounts of rainfall. Monday morning model runs trended lesser in next weekend’s rain potential. However, it still looks like at least some showery activity returns to Alabama next Saturday through Monday. Temperatures may trend down again by early next week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.