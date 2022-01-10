Montgomery County DA Files Motion to Increase Bail for Suspect in Bama Lanes Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County district attorney has filed a motion to increase the bail for the suspect in the fatal shooting at Bama Lanes on Atlanta Highway Sunday.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey asked the court in a motion Monday to increase Tory Johnson’s bail to $2 million.

Bailey said the defendant was in illegal possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting and fled the scene shortly after.

Johnson is charged with murder, two counts of assault first degree and four counts of assault second degree.

Police were called to 3000 block of Atlanta Highway at about 1 a.m. Sunday, to the Bama Lanes bowling alley. That’s where they found 21-year-old Jeffery Reed of Montgomery dead of a gunshot wound.

Police say they then went two three hospitals where other shooting victims had been taken. Police say two men had life-threatening wounds, while three other men and a woman had non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. Police have released no other details, but if you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

To read the entire motion, click here.