Montgomery County Sheriff Speaks Out Against Proposed Gun Law Change

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is speaking out about a proposed change to Alabama’s gun laws.

Republicans in the Alabama House say they want to abolish the permits that are required to carry a concealed handgun. They say it will be one of their priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session, which starts on Tuesday, January 11.

Cunningham is among those in law enforcement who say this proposal will hurt public safety. He says if it passes, anyone would be able to carry a gun with no background check.

Cunningham says his office has denied 491 people the ability to carry a gun because of a background check. Without that requirement, those people would be carrying guns. He says “think of what our community would be like” in that situation.