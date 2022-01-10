PHOTOS: Wetumpka Police Searching for Shoplifting Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Wetumpka police need your help finding two shoplifting suspects.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, a felony shoplifting case happened at a store.

On December 30, a man and woman entered a business. Police say they stole two TVs, diapers and other merchandise by placing the items in shopping carts and pushing them out of the store without paying.

The suspects were observed arriving and leaving in a silver 4-door sedan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.