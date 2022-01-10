Quiet Week of Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

QUIET WEEK OF WEATHER: High pressure will quickly move in behind the departing cold front, and so will those colder temperatures. Monday will feature clearing skies with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s across the area. It will remain breezy as well. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday will be sunny, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will start to moderate a little on Wednesday, reaching the upper 50s across the area under mostly sunny skies. Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures can be expected on Thursday, with highs reaching the lower 60s. Not much change on Friday, only with a few clouds and highs in the lower 60s.

RAIN RETURNS: A shortwave is projected to move into the area on Saturday that will bring a chance of showers, but with the limited amount of moisture available, rain chances look to be rather scattered at this point. Highs will be in the low 60s. A few clouds may hang around throughout the day on Sunday, but we’ll be cooler, with some sunshine and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan