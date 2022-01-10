Selma Records 2nd Murder of 2021

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A 20 year old woman is shot and killed Sunday night in Selma — in the city’s second homicide of the new year.

There was a spike in the number of homicides last year in the city of Selma. The city recorded a total of twenty-two murders in 2021.

Now, it appears the new year is picking up — right where the old year left off.

“We haven’t had 2 weeks in this year and this is our second one, a tragic situation. Aaliyah Hatcher, age 20, former basketball star, she got killed.”

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson — says Hatcher was shot Sunday night on Minter Avenue. Then later died.

“Got shot multiple times. Taken to the hospital,” he said.

“She died before she was air-lifted to another hospital. This is one of those killings that really hurt. It hurts deep. Cause she was so young. Had a whole life ahead of her.”

Twenty-four year old Tremark Atkins of Orrville — is charged with murder in the case.

He’s being held in the Dallas County Jail — without bond.