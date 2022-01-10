Wetumpka Man Dies After Fatal Crash Sunday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Wetumpka man is dead after a fatal crash last night. 36-year-old Marion Simpson was killed when the 2005 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert pipe, causing the vehicle to overturn. Simpson died on the scene. The accident happened on Colley Road in Elmore County, approximately four miles east of Wetumpka. There’s no further information regarding this incident stay with Alabama News Network for an update once we learn more.