Alabama State Troopers say a Wetumpka man was killed when he crashed his pickup truck Sunday night.

State troopers say 66-year-old Marion Simpson was driving on Colley Road at about 7:15 p.m. when his truck left the road, hit a culvert and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened about four miles east of Wetumpka.