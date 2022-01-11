At-Home COVID Tests to Be Covered by Insurance Starting Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans.

The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free or submit receipts for the tests for subsequent reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.

A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. Only tests purchased on or after Jan. 15 will be required to be reimbursed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)