Bama Lanes shooting suspect out on bail, DA’s office working to increase it to $2M

by Mattie Davis

The suspect charged in the deadly shooting at Bama Lanes is now out on bail, but District Attorney Daryl Bailey is working to get him back off the streets.

The suspect, Tory Johnson, who killed one person and injured six others on Sunday, January 9, was released on a $270,000 bail. Bailey is pushing for that to be increased to $2 million.

Since the incident happened on a weekend, the highest bail amount that a judge can give is dictated by the Alabama Supreme Court. For murder, that amount is $150,000 dollars. Bailey can petition for the judge to increase that amount come the week day, which he has done. However in this instance, Johnson already made bail. If the judge approves of the increase Johnson will go back to jail under the new bail amount.

“You have a violent person who has killed or injured multiple people in a very public place,” Bailey said. “That’s a danger to society. That’s a danger to the public. So, its very imperative that we keep that person locked up until the court process is over and complete. The other reason is just public perception. People get angry, as they should, when they hear about someone getting shot and killed. Then the person being able to go to the jail and get out before the ink dries on the paper work, its ridiculous.”

Bailey has been working to get the scheduled amount increased to $1.5 million for years so that criminals like this are not back in the community. The motion for the increase will soon go in front of the Alabama Supreme Court.