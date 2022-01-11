Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates Horse Theft

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is on the trail of a horse thief.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says it’s not every day that his investigators have to track down a horse thief.

“It’s not the wild, wild west. And for us to work a horse theft, it’s just rare,” said Granthum.

The stolen horse belonged to Vicky Stoudenmire of Selma.

She says it was a standard bred horse that she had rescued from the kill pen — after it had been sold for slaughter last fall.

Stoudenmire says the horse had suffered a serious injury. And the two had formed a tight bond as she nursed him back to health.

“I was very attached to him because I was rehabbing him,” said Stoudenmire.

“We were doing physical therapy every day that I had time to.”

Stoudenmire says the thief went onto her property — tore down part of her fence — and stole the horse last week — in broad daylight.

“Someone saw the guy in a small car lead the horse out of my property.”

Three days later the horse was found dead on County Road 219 — in a pool of back water from Childers Creek.

“We will find out who did this and as soon as we find out who did this we’re going to prosecute him to the fullest.”

Stoudenmire says there’s a significant reward being offered — to anyone who can help authorities find the horse thief.

Anyone with information that could help investigators track down those responsible — call the sheriff’s office at (334) 874-2530.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.