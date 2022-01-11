Dry For Now But The Weekend Is Looking Wet

by Shane Butler

Our quiet weather pattern continues and should last through Friday. High pressure is the main weather feature overhead. This will keep our sky mostly clear and dry. Temps will start out cold with lower to mid 30s the rest of this week. Afternoon highs will eventually manage lower 60s Thursday into Friday. The upcoming weekend is beginning to look more interesting with each forecast model run. I’ve noticed the data is suggesting our precipitation arrival has slowed and pushed more into Sunday. An area of low pressure will work across extreme south Alabama while a cold front pushes into the western side of the state. Colder air will work into northern Alabama while the low tracks eastward. This could spell a wintry threat for north central Alabama Sunday. It’s early in the game and the specifics aren’t there just yet but we’re watching this closely. If anything, there could be a wintry mix across some of our northern most counties (Perry, Chilton, Coosa, & Tallapoosa) Sunday. Most of the area would be dealing with just a cold rain. We will keep you posted.