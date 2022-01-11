Final AP Top 25 Poll: Georgia, Alabama Ranked No. 1, No. 2

by Alabama News Network Staff

Georgia is No. 1 in final Associated Press college football poll of the 2021 college football season, earning their second national title by beating Alabama.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Crimson Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011.

Five SEC teams made the final poll. Besides Georgia and Alabama, Ole Miss was ranked No. 11, Kentucky No. 18 and Arkansas No. 21.

Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final rankings since winning the national championship in 1997. No. 4 Cincinnati finished with its best final ranking as did No. 5 Baylor.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll – January 11, 2022

1 Georgia (14-1)

2 Alabama (13-2)

3 Michigan (12-2)

4 Cincinnati (13-1)

5 Baylor (12-2)

6 Ohio State (11-2)

7 Oklahoma State (12-2)

8 Notre Dame (11-2)

9 Michigan State (11-2)

10 Oklahoma (11-2)

11 Ole Miss (10-3)

12 Utah (10-4)

13 Pittsburgh (11-3)

14 Clemson (10-3)

15 Wake Forest (11-3)

16 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1)

17 Houston (12-2)

18 Kentucky (10-3)

19 Brigham Young (10-3)

20 North Carolina State (9-3)

21 Arkansas (9-4)

22 Oregon (10-4)

23 Iowa (10-4)

24 Utah State (11-3)

25 San Diego State (12-2)

