Heavy Police Presence on Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Heavy police presence on Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery/Source: Alabama News Network

MONTGOMERY – Multiple members of law enforcement are on the scene at a business on Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery.

Our chief photographer on the scene said troopers and officers with MPD are at the Family Dollar near Lowe’s and Home Depot.

We’ve reached out to ALEA for more information and are waiting to hear back.

