Montgomery Fire Battles Early Morning House Fire on Cherry Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY – Montgomery Fire/Rescue battled an early morning house fire Tuesday in Highland Park.

The fire happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Cherry Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house fully involved in smoke and flames.

After the fire was brought under control, it was determined that the house was vacant.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations.