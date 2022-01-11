Sunny But A Cold Morning And Cool Afternoon Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday features abundant sunshine, but temperatures only warm into the 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall to around freezing (32°) again. Wednesday’s sky won’t be as sunny, but still partly cloudy on average. Again, afternoon temperatures probably won’t reach 60°. Wednesday night lows could also fall to near freezing.

Our late-week forecast looks dry. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds. However, Friday could feature more clouds than sunshine. Afternoon temperatures could be a bit milder both days, with highs in the low 60s.

Rain appears possible this weekend. Models now favor rain on Saturday and Saturday night as our next weather system and cold front arrive. Some rain could linger into Sunday too. There won’t be any severe weather potential if the current forecast holds true. Temperatures only warm into the 50s Saturday afternoon, then fall into the 30s Saturday night, but likely remain above freezing. Sunday could be cold and windy. Temperatures may remain shy of 50° throughout the day. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

The forecast looks dry and cool early next week. Temperatures reach the 50s on MLK day and next Tuesday, with lows in the 30s. Monday looks partly cloudy, while Tuesday could be abundantly sunny.