Teen Kidnapped in Georgia Found Safe in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY – A teenager that was kidnapped in Clayton County, GA was safely recovered in Montgomery.
SBI Special Agents, ALEA Troopers and MPD officers received a notification concerning the 16-year-old’s whereabouts inconjunction with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers were able to identify the vehicle in a parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of Eastern Blvd.
Shortly after confirming the location of the vehicle, officers were able to recover the teen without incident.
41-year-old Ronald Rodas, of Louisiana, was taken into custody. WSB-TV in Atlanta said Rodas is the teenager’s father.
The incident is still under investigation.