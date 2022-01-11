Teen Kidnapped in Georgia Found Safe in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Heavy police presence on Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery/Source: Alabama News Network

MONTGOMERY – A teenager that was kidnapped in Clayton County, GA was safely recovered in Montgomery.

SBI Special Agents, ALEA Troopers and MPD officers received a notification concerning the 16-year-old’s whereabouts inconjunction with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle in a parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of Eastern Blvd.

Shortly after confirming the location of the vehicle, officers were able to recover the teen without incident.

41-year-old Ronald Rodas, of Louisiana, was taken into custody. WSB-TV in Atlanta said Rodas is the teenager’s father.

The incident is still under investigation.