UPDATE: Two Tornadoes Touched Down in Sunday’s Storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Butler County, and another in Conecuh County, during the line of storms that passed through the state on Sunday.

CONECUH COUNTY:

The tornado hit around Interstate 65 and County Road 29 at 4:47 p.m. The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado first touched down on the west side of I-65 at the Owassa exit and crossed the interstate. The only damage noted in the area was to some fencing on the west side of I-65. However, surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed a very narrow funnel in contact with the ground that moved across the interstate before briefly lifting. The tornado touched down again on Wilcox Road, producing minor tree damage and damaging a tin roof on a nearby structure. It is possible the tornado produced sporadic minor damage between the interstate and this final point.

BUTLER COUNTY:

The tornado hit about one mile southeast of McKenzie at around 5:20 p.m. An EF-0 tornado touched down at Hayes Road and Armstrong Road (County Road 36), producing sporadic tree damage. A shed at a residence was destroyed. The tornado continued on its intermittent track, producing additional damage on Garden Road (County Road 35). Damage was confined to some tree damage with a downed power line. A mobile home suffered very minor damage. The tornado appears to have lifted just east of Garden Road, but areas to the east were not accessible.