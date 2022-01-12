Fairly Nice For Now But Changes Are Ahead For The Weekend!

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the region is helping to keep our weather pattern rather quiet for now. Skies are mostly clear and temps cold overnight. We’re back into the lower to mid 30s early Thursday morning. Abundant is overhead throughout the day and temps respond with highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon. A quick moving and dry wave will swing through late Thursday into early Friday. We pick up a north wind and temps come down a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon.

We have some significant changes ahead for the upcoming weekend. A complex weather system will pass through the deep south. Cloudy and wet conditions are almost certain for our area. Farther north it could be rather messy with wintry precipitation. Around here its looking like showers move in for Saturday and a cold rain settles in for Sunday. Temps will only manage mid to upper 40s for highs Sunday. We will continue to hold off on any wintry threat for our area but farther northward into Alabama there will be wintry precipitation issues Sunday into Sunday night. That wintry threat will extend over into North GA and more than likely impact the Atlanta metro.

We’re back into a sunny and dry weather pattern beginning early next week. High pressure returns and that keeps us mainly dry and cool through mid week. Some rain activity will try to work into the area later on Wednesday.