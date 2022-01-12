Campaign 2022: Tim James Launches Third Campaign for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville businessman Tim James has kicked off his third campaign for Alabama governor. He made the announcement outside the Alabama Capitol on Wednesday.

James, a Republican, outlined his platform to make Alabama a national leader and preserving America’s Godly heritage while also focusing on key issues to transform the state into an economic powerhouse.

He railed against the threat of “godless Marxism,” quoted scripture and claimed God has called the conservative state to lead the nation.

“I ask everyone listening, everyone that will hear this tonight on the news, pick up your sword and engage in this righteous crusade to take back America, one step at a time. It begins at the gate of this capitol right here, and today is the appointed time,” James said.

This is the third time James has run for governor. He finished third in the 2002 and 2010 primaries. In 2010, he was close to making the Republican runoff.

James is the son of former Gov. Fob James, who was elected in 1978 and 1994.

James criticized Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican leaders over the approval of medical marijuana, an educational system that trails much of the nation and vaccination policies.