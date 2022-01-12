Heart & Lung Study Underway in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A research study underway in Dallas County aims to prevent heart and lung disease in rural areas.

Rural areas like Dallas County tend to be some of the most under-served in the country when it comes to healthcare.

“Most people that live in rural areas don’t have access to medical research,” said Dr. Suzanne Judd.

The Rural Heart and Lung Study is an effort to fight against health conditions like heart and lung disease.

“That’s one reason we picked Dallas County. Turns out there’s a lot of heart and lung disease here.”

The study is using a new high-tech mobile research unit to collect data for the study. And it’s now recruiting volunteers to participate.

“To be eligible to be a participant in the rural study. You must be a permanent resident of Dallas County,” said Research Manager David Rhodes.

“You must be between the ages of 25 to 64. And you must be planning on staying in Dallas County for at least the next 6 months.”

“It might not necessarily benefit you today, but in the future it may help us to deliver more technologies to Dallas County that are needed to prevent things like heart attacks and strokes,” said Judd.

The study is looking for about 600 people to participate.

Call Rural Heart and Lung Study at 1-888-787-2578 for more information.