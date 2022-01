by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they are investigating the shooting of a juvenile.

Police say at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to a hospital where a juvenile male was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of Johnson Street, which is in the Chisholm area, near Lower Wetumpka Road. Police did not release the juvenile’s age.