LifeSouth is in Urgent Need of Blood

by Carrington Cole

Just like with the rest of the country, Alabama is facing a blood shortage.

LifeSouth supplies all of the blood to the Montgomery area hospitals and they need the communities help for blood donations. Due to the pandemic, hospitals are needing more blood and more people are staying home to avoid the virus.

Blood donors need to be 16 and older with any blood type. The Regional Director of LifeSouth, Nick Mielke, said this about what it means to donate blood.

“We’ve got a lot of ways to help reward our donors for coming in and helping us,” stated Mielke. “One of the big things we like to point out is that one single blood donation has the opportunity to actually help save 3 different lives. So, it really is a powerful gift and its an easy way to have an impact.”

You can donate your blood at either the LifeSouth location on Carmichael Road or at any Blood Mobile that are in the surrounding area.