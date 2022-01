by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police say at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway. That’s where they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man had been shot in the 100 block of Turner Place, which is between Atlanta Highway and Pelzer Avenue.

Police have released no other information about the shooting.