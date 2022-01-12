MPS: Lanier, Carver to Combine as part of Capital Improvement Plan
The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve Phase 1 of the Capital Improvement Plan.
The plan, outlined by construction management firm, Volkert, Inc., calls for Sidney Lanier High School to consolidate with G.W. Carver High School.
MPS says Lanier students will be attending Carver once renovations are made to the Carver building. The Lanier building will no longer be in use after the students move.
In addition to the consolidation, the following will be done:
– Robert E. Lee High School will be rebuilt.
– Capitol Heights Middle School will be rebuilt.
– Wilson Elementary will consolidate with Blount Elementary.
– Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet students will move to the current Wilson Elementary building once upgrades are made to accommodate the performing arts program. MPS will discontinue the use of the building currently housing Baldwin.
– All elementary schools will be equipped with gymnasiums.
The next step in the implementation of Phase 1 is to hire architects for the construction and renovation projects.
MPS officials say this isn’t the full scope of the Capital Improvement Plan. The district says additional phases of the plan will be released in the coming years.