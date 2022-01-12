MPS: Lanier, Carver to Combine as part of Capital Improvement Plan

by Josh Rainey

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve Phase 1 of the Capital Improvement Plan.

The plan, outlined by construction management firm, Volkert, Inc., calls for Sidney Lanier High School to consolidate with G.W. Carver High School.

MPS says Lanier students will be attending Carver once renovations are made to the Carver building. The Lanier building will no longer be in use after the students move.

In addition to the consolidation, the following will be done:

– Robert E. Lee High School will be rebuilt.