MPS to Switch to Virtual Learning Starting Tuesday, January 18

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools announced Wednesday that all schools will shift to virtual learning next week.

With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, MPS says starting Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 21, it will close the schools to allow time to deep clean and sanitize all school buildings.

Bulk meal pickup will still be available on January 18 at all school sites from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Schools will reopen on Monday, January 24.