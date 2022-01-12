New Restaurant on Airbase Boulevard

by Carrington Cole

There’s a new restaurant that opened on Airbase Boulevard.

‘Echelon Grill’ had a small opening Wednesday afternoon, with it’s grand opening happening next week. They will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner food with a Happy Hour each day. The restaurant is located just down the road from the new Whitewater Park.

Echelon Grill owner Michael Perry had this to say about his new restaurant.

“I think that the environment, the food, and the clientele are definitely gonna be a factor and I think that once they come and feel the good family atmosphere and the great food, I think that’s gonna be something to actually bring them back to Echelon,” stated Perry.

If you want to work at Echelon Grill, they are still hiring for multiple positions.