PHOTOS: Life of Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley Remembered in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/7 Memorial Service for Nancy Worley in Montgomery – January 12, 2022 – Alabama News Network

2/7 Memorial Service for Nancy Worley in Montgomery – January 12, 2022 – Alabama News Network

3/7 Memorial Service for Nancy Worley in Montgomery – January 12, 2022 – Alabama News Network

4/7 Memorial Service for Nancy Worley in Montgomery – January 12, 2022 – Alabama News Network

5/7 Memorial Service for Nancy Worley in Montgomery – January 12, 2022 – Alabama News Network



6/7 Memorial Service for Nancy Worley in Montgomery – January 12, 2022 – Alabama News Network

7/7 Nancy Worley – 1951-2021 – Alabama News Network Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, July 9, 2007, in Montgomery, Ala., after her trial on charges of violating election laws was delayed until Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)













Friends of former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley gathered in Montgomery Wednesday to remember her life and her contributions to education and state government.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Worley died December 29, 2021 in a Montgomery Hospital. She was 70 years old.

A memorial service was held at the RSA Activity Center. The President of the Alabama Education Association Dr. Susan Williams Brown opened the service, followed by a number of people who served with Worley in education and politics.

Worley was elected Secretary of State in 2002, serving one term, and was chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party from 2013 to 2019. She was also president of the Alabama Education Association for two stints in the 1980s and 90s.

“I know people want to identify her with politics and the Democratic Party, but really her identification came from her work in the classroom. She was devoted to her students,” former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman told Alabama News Network at the service.

Worley had a long career as a teacher at Decatur High School.

She was from New Hope in Madison County. Her funeral was held January 7 at First Baptist Church in New Hope.