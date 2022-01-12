Seasonably Cool While Some Clouds Return Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was cold and frost-filled, but sunny after sunrise. Wednesday won’t be as perfectly sunny as Tuesday was. Some clouds roll across the central and south Alabama sky during the afternoon. Temperatures become seasonably cool, with highs for most in the upper 50s. A couple low 60° readings appear possible in south Alabama. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight, though many locations remain above freezing.

Thursday trends milder, with highs in the low to perhaps mid 60s for a few locations. The sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Thursday night lows still fall into the 30s. Friday becomes mostly cloudy, at least by the late afternoon or evening. However, our forecast remains rain-free for the rest of the week. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday, while Friday night lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain returns this weekend. A dynamic weather system swings southeast from the mid-Mississippi River Valley. This system could produce snow across the mid-south and Tennessee Valley. However, temperatures look to support only rain in the central and southern part of Alabama. Rain continues Saturday night, though temperatures are unlikely to fall to near freezing.

Compared to Tuesday, model runs on Wednesday show a slower arrive time of rain Saturday. It now looks like rain holds off until the late afternoon and evening. Some rain continues into Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday looks mostly cloudy, cold, and windy. Temperatures may not exceed the 40s during the day. Sunday night lows fall to near or below freezing, but all precipitation departs prior to that.

Sunshine returns early next week. Temperatures remain cooler behind the departing weekend weather system. Temperatures reach the mid 50s next Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Lows fall into the 30s each night. Another round of rain appears possible around the middle and end of next week.